SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (AP) — Illinois House Speaker Michael Madigan has invited victims of gun violence to tell their stories at a legislative hearing.
The House Judiciary-Criminal Law Committee will take testimony Tuesday afternoon in Chicago.
Madigan says he wants discussion on the effort to end illegal firearms sales. The Chicago Democrat noted the General Assembly approved a plan for state licensing of gun dealers last month.
Gov. Bruce Rauner vetoed the plan two weeks ago. He called it “burdensome” and noted federal law enforcement agencies already regulate dealers.
Most Read Nation & World Stories
- US, allies band together to expel Russians over spy case VIEW
- 4 takeaways from Stormy Daniels' '60 Minutes' interview
- Donald Trump Jr.’s wife reportedly found ‘sexy texts’ from Aubrey O’Day while he was in the shower
- OSU and NFL quarterback now an Ohio deputy sheriff
- Dreamliner flies from Australia to U.K. in 17 hours
Madigan is gauging support for an override vote.
___
Online:
The bill is SB1657 .