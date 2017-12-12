WASHINGTON (AP) — A government watchdog will examine whether the head of the Environmental Protection Agency misused taxpayer money by purchasing a soundproof booth for making private phone calls from his office.

The EPA’s Office of the Inspector General confirmed the latest investigation Tuesday. It’s at least the third probe into EPA Administrator Scott Pruitt’s actions since he took office in February.

Pruitt spend nearly $25,000 on the custom-made privacy booth. He told a congressional oversight committee last week the purchase was justified because he needs a secure phone line to communicate with the White House.

The inspector general also is looking into whether Pruitt violated federal rules by making frequent trips to his home state of Oklahoma and by urging members of a pro-coal group to campaign against the Paris climate deal.