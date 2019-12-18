The U.S. House of Representatives plans to vote Wednesday on whether to make Donald Trump the third president in history to be impeached.

Two charges — two articles of impeachment — are being considered: abuse of power and obstruction of Congress. Trump is accused of pressuring Ukraine to investigate political rivals and refusing to cooperate with the ensuing congressional probe.

A tally compiled by The Associated Press found that a majority of House members have said they will vote to approve the charges and send them to the Senate for a trial next month. The Republican-led Senate isn’t expected to convict and remove Trump from office.

The interactive graphic below shows which House members support each article of impeachment.

