A grueling primary season riven by Republican infighting and the interventions of former President Donald Trump finally ended Tuesday with a slate of GOP candidates that has raised Democratic hopes of preserving Senate control and a political atmosphere that has changed strikingly over the past six months.

Republicans still have the environment they wanted when the primaries began in Texas in March: high inflation, economic uncertainty, an unpopular president and the perception that violent crime is on the rise. But since then, Democrats have found strong themes they can run on: the fate of legal abortion and, to a larger extent than they might have imagined, the future of democracy and the rule of law.

As the last primary voters went to the polls in New Hampshire, Delaware and Rhode Island, Tuesday provided the perfect split screen for the coming general election.

The government’s official report on inflation made clear that Democrats are by no means out of the woods. Hours after its release, Sen. Lindsey Graham, R-S.C., introduced legislation to ban abortion nationwide after 15 weeks of pregnancy, effectively spreading the abortion question from red and purple states to blue states that may have felt insulated since the Supreme Court overturned Roe v. Wade.

Those issues and the reemergence of Trump as a headline-grabbing political figure have raised the stakes before an Election Day that will determine not only which party will lead Congress but also which one will control statehouses, governorships and top election posts from Pennsylvania to Arizona, from Wisconsin to Florida, before the 2024 presidential contest.

“As a forecaster, I prefer it when all the signs are one way or the other,” joked J. Miles Coleman, a congressional election analyst at the University of Virginia’s Center for Politics.

The final day of primaries put an exclamation point on the season when Republican voters in New Hampshire nominated Don Bolduc, a retired general and Trump-style candidate who denies the legitimacy of the 2020 election, to take on Sen. Maggie Hassan, previously seen as one of the most vulnerable incumbents. Democrats considered Bolduc by far the easier candidate to face in November, and they bolstered his candidacy with advertising slamming his more mainstream Republican opponent, Chuck Morse, the state Senate president, as “another sleazy politician.”

Two right-wing House candidates in the state also won their primaries. Karoline Leavitt, a 25-year-old former assistant in Trump’s White House press office, beat Matt Mowers, a onetime colleague in the former president’s administration. And Robert Burns, a Trump-aligned candidate, defeated George Hansel, a more moderate rival seen as a more formidable challenger to the Democratic incumbent.

In Senate races beyond New Hampshire, a series of stumbling Republican candidates — including Herschel Walker in Georgia, Blake Masters in Arizona, Dr. Mehmet Oz in Pennsylvania and J.D. Vance in Ohio — made it through their primaries this year with the backing of Trump, keeping the race for the chamber competitive.

Meantime, Democratic candidates like Cheri Beasley in North Carolina, Mandela Barnes in Wisconsin and Rep. Val Demings in Florida have proved resilient enough to expand the Senate map and stretch a Republican campaign machine that is low on cash.

“On the whole, Republicans have nominated far stronger candidates in swing seats for the House than in swing states for the Senate,” said David Wasserman, a congressional analyst at the nonpartisan Cook Political Report.

But in House races, candidate quality tends to matter less. In election years past, House control has sloshed back and forth with larger political currents because House candidates are less familiar to voters than their Senate counterparts. The Democratic 31-seat wave — described by George W. Bush as a “thumping” — in 2006 was followed by what Barack Obama called a “shellacking” in 2010, a 63-seat gain. Eight years later, the Democrats were back with a 41-seat romp.

Voters tend to pull the lever based on the party that House candidates represent, not on distinctive policies or personalities they embody.

Both parties probably missed some opportunities with their House candidates, or at least made Election Day more competitive than it needed to be.

For Republicans, flawed House primary winners include Sandy Smith, who is running in a competitive, open seat in northeastern North Carolina and has been accused of domestic violence; J.R. Majewski, a bombastic conspiracy theorist challenging Rep. Marcy Kaptur in a northwest Ohio district newly drawn to favor Republicans; and John Gibbs, a former Trump administration aide who once baselessly accused Hillary Rodham Clinton’s campaign chair, John Podesta, of taking part in a “satanic ritual,” then went on to defeat a moderate incumbent, Rep. Peter Meijer. Gibbs must now try to capture a Democratic-leaning district around Grand Rapids, Michigan.

Rep. Abigail Spanberger of Virginia was once considered one of the most endangered Democrats, but missteps by her Republican opponent, Yesli Vega, have put her on more solid ground.

Chris Taylor, a spokesperson for the Democratic Congressional Campaign Committee, the party’s House campaign arm, laid it on thick as the primary season drew to a close, mocking what he called House Republicans’ “motley crew of MAGA extremists” and “long roster of anti-choice and scandal-prone candidates,” while praising his party’s “all-star class of candidates.”

But Democrats are on the defensive in a handful of districts. Republicans are already attacking Jamie McLeod-Skinner, a liberal Democrat who won a primary in Oregon against the more moderate Rep. Kurt Schrader and now confronts blowback from years of sometimes unruly protests in nearby Portland. Redistricting turned Rep. Steve Chabot, a veteran Republican, vulnerable in Cincinnati, but his challenger, Greg Landsman, a city councilman, has faced attacks over his legislation to redirect $200,000 from the city’s Police Department to an independent board responsible for fielding complaints against police officers.

Advertising

Rep. Mike Garcia of California should be one of the most vulnerable Republicans up for reelection, but Democratic voters in northern Los Angeles County opted to nominate Christy Smith, who has already lost to Garcia twice.

Michigan’s 10th Congressional District, which was redrawn to lean Republican, has such a weak Democratic candidate that the party has all but ceded it. And in a newly drawn South Texas district, designed to be evenly split between the parties, Democrats nominated a liberal political newcomer and flea market owner, Michelle Vallejo, and the seat now leans Republican.

Republicans can also brag of the most racially diverse slate of House candidates they have ever fielded, including 29 Hispanic contenders, 26 Black candidates, six Asian Americans or Pacific Islanders, and three Native Americans. Wasserman calculated that 61% of Republican candidates in swing districts were women, people of color and military veterans. Many of those veterans hail from Special Forces and have remarkable biographies. “House Republicans have an all-star cast of candidates running to protect the American dream and deliver the type of common-sense policies Democrats have failed to achieve,” said Michael McAdams, a spokesperson for the National Republican Congressional Committee, the campaign arm for House Republicans.

Come November, those individual stories may matter little.

With only a five-vote swing standing in the way of a Republican majority, the GOP is still favored to take control of the House, but how big a majority the party enjoys will most likely be determined more by the larger political issues — inflation, economics, abortion and democracy — than by the candidates themselves. The Senate may be different, and past could be prologue. In 2010, as the effects of the financial crash lingered and the tea party movement energized conservatives, Republicans stormed into the majority in the House, then held it in 2012. But Republicans could not take the Senate until 2014, in part because of poor candidates chosen in the primaries: Christine O’Donnell of Delaware and Sharron Angle of Nevada in 2010, and Richard E. Mourdock of Indiana and Todd Akin of Missouri in 2012.

Pressed by Trump, Republicans may well have outdone themselves in 2022. Walker, a former football star with no political experience, has struggled in his challenge to Sen. Raphael Warnock of Georgia, once seen as perhaps the most vulnerable Democrat up for reelection. With the political wind at his face, another freshman Democrat, Mark Kelly of Arizona, has benefited greatly from Masters’ inexperience and a past replete with oddball views. Trump liked the celebrity of Oz but overlooked the potency of attacks over his wealth and his lack of connection to Pennsylvania.

And though Vance’s memoir “Hillbilly Elegy” focused on his childhood in working-class Ohio, the candidate, a Trump favorite, has failed to open a clear lead in a state that Trump won in 2020 by 8 percentage points. Coleman, the election analyst, noted that in 2010, everything would have had to go the Republicans’ way if they were to dig themselves out of a nine-seat hole in the Senate. In November, they need a single seat to take control.

“This time, it could be more frustrating because they’re right there,” Coleman said. “They’re at the end zone.”