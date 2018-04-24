LANSING, Mich. (AP) — The Michigan House wants to direct 4 percent of the Liquor Control Commission’s revenue toward fighting substance abuse.

The chamber voted 104-3 Tuesday to earmark state funds from alcohol taxes, liquor licenses and liquor code violation fees for distribution among community health agencies.

The bill would inject the money into services such as substance abuse prevention and treatment programs — one-fourth of which could not be exclusively alcohol-centric.

Supporters of the bill say it provides a much-needed bridge for funding gaps in Michigan’s health entities, which would gain almost $20 million from the measure. During the 2015-2016 fiscal year, the Liquor Control Commission’s net revenue topped $430 million.

The bill now heads to the Senate.