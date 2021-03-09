WASHINGTON (AP) — Congress is poised to approve a landmark $1.9 trillion COVID-19 relief bill, placing President Joe Biden on the cusp of an early triumph that advances Democratic priorities and showcases the unity his party will need to forge future victories.

The House was expected to give final congressional approval Wednesday to the package, which aims to fulfill Democrats’ campaign promises to beat the coronavirus pandemic and revive the enfeebled economy. House and Senate Republicans have unanimously opposed the package as bloated, crammed with liberal policies and heedless of signs the dual crises are easing.

“It’s a remarkable, historic, transformative piece of legislation which goes a very long way to crushing the virus and solving our economic crisis,” House Speaker Nancy Pelosi, D-Calif., said Tuesday.

For Biden and Democrats, the bill is essentially a canvas on which they’ve painted their core beliefs — that government programs can be a benefit, not a bane, to millions of people and that spending huge sums on such efforts can be a cure, not a curse. The measure so closely tracks Democrats’ priorities that several rank it with the top achievements of their careers, and despite their slender congressional majorities there was never real suspense over its fate.

They were also empowered by three dynamics: their unfettered control of the White House and Congress, polls showing robust support for Biden’s approach and a moment when most voters care little that the national debt is soaring toward a stratospheric $22 trillion. Neither party seems much troubled by surging red ink, either, except when the other is using it to finance its priorities, be they Democratic spending or GOP tax cuts.

A dominant feature of the bill is initiatives making it one of the biggest federal thrusts in years to assist lower- and middle-income families. Included are expanded tax credits over the next year for children, child care and family leave plus spending for renters, feeding programs and people’s utility bills.

WASHINGTON — A little-known element of President Joe Biden’s massive stimulus relief package passed by the Senate on Saturday would pay billions of dollars to disadvantaged farmers – a provision that would benefit Black farmers in a way that some experts say no legislation has since the Civil Rights Act of 1964. Of the $10.4 billion in the American Rescue Plan that would support agriculture, about half would go to disadvantaged farmers, according to estimates from the Farm Bureau, an industry organization. About a quarter of disadvantaged farmers are Black. The money would provide debt relief as well as grants, training, education and other forms of assistance aimed at acquiring land. While it’s a relatively small fraction of the $1.9 trillion bill, advocates say it still represents a step toward righting a wrong after a century of mistreatment of Black farmers by the government and others. Some say it is a form of reparations for African Americans who have suffered a long history of racial oppression. “This is the most significant piece of legislation with respect to the arc of Black land ownership in this country,” said Tracy Lloyd McCurty, executive director of the Black Belt Justice Center, which provides legal representation to Black farmers. More on the pandemic relief measure $1.9 trillion coronavirus relief bill nears finish line in Congress

Biden won’t put his name on relief checks, unlike Trump Black farmers in the United States have lost more than 12 million acres of farmland over the past century, mostly since the 1950s, a result of what agricultural experts and advocates for Black farmers say is a combination of systemic racism, biased government policy, and social and business practices that have denied Blacks equitable access to markets. Discrimination started a century ago with federal Homestead Acts that offered mainly White settlers deeply subsidized land. Since then, local U.S. Department of Agriculture offices tasked with distributing loans have frequently been found to deny Black farmers access to credit and to ignore or delay loan applications. Many Black farmers do not have clear title to their land, which makes them ineligible for some USDA loans to purchase livestock or to cover the cost of planting, and they seldom have benefited from subsidy payments or trade mitigation compensation – almost all of President Donald Trump’s $28 billion bailout for farmers affected by the China trade war went to White farmers. Today, the average farm operated by an African American is about 100 acres, compared with the national average of about 440 acres, according to the last farm census. The Center for American Progress found that in 2017, the average full-time White farmer brought in $17,190 in farm income, while the average full-time Black farmer made $2,408. Many civil rights advocates say the USDA’s own practices have resulted in the loss of land and generational wealth for Black families. “For generations, socially disadvantaged farmers have struggled to fully succeed due to systemic discrimination and a cycle of debt,” Agriculture Secretary Tom Vilsack said in a statement Saturday. “On top of the economic pain caused by the pandemic, farmers from socially disadvantaged communities are dealing with a disproportionate share of Covid-19 infection rates, hospitalizations, death and economic hurt.” Of the 3.4 million farmers in the United States today, 45,000 are Black, according to the USDA, down from 1 million a century ago. Black farmland ownership peaked in 1910 at 16 million to 19 million acres, about 14% of total agricultural land, according to the Census of Agriculture. A century later, 90% of that land had been lost. White farmers now account for 98% of the acreage, according to USDA data. “It does my heart good to know that my 91-year-old father is alive to see what he’s been trying to accomplish for the last 30 years come to fruition,” said Abraham Carpenter, a Black farmer from Grady, Ark. He says this debt relief represents a lifelong dream for many Black farmers. “We have been held hostage by the USDA for so many years,” he said. “Most people don’t realize how it feels to be mistreated. They don’t know what it feels like to be placed in a position where you cannot help yourself or your family.” McCurty and others have used the word “reparations,” a term for financial restitution to the descendants of enslaved people, when speaking of these efforts to erase Black farmers’ debt and provide access to land. Democrats have increasingly called in recent years for payments or other compensation to African Americans for the long-term effects of slavery and segregation. “It’s reparations, but it’s more than that. It is historic,” McCurty said. “When Black farmers did acquire land through our own grit and determination, the USDA did what they could to erode those gains. Once again, Black farmers, because of their dedication to organizing, have created liberation for farmers of color. Our farmers are due a field of flowers, not a bouquet, for the sorrow they’ve carried.” Others, while acknowledging that the payments will be highly significant, say the measure does not constitute reparations. William Darity, a professor of public policy at Duke University who has studied reparations, says a $5 billion allocation is a “pittance,” at most 2% of the lost wealth, and that it does not constitute reparations. “The best estimates I have seen of the economic loss to Black farmers due to USDA policies and overall processes of land appropriation by Whites has been between $250 and $350 billion. This is approximately 10% of total Black wealth in the U.S., about $2.5 trillion,” he said. “The notion that this approaches a program of reparations is nonsense. Reparations for Black American descendants of slavery must be designed to eliminate the gulf in Black and White wealth.” The relief for farmers of color did not go unchallenged in Congress, with 49 Republican senators voting against it. GOP Sens. Steve Daines of Montana, Patrick Toomey of Pennsylvania and Tommy Tuberville of Alabama wrote amendments to strike the $4 billion in debt forgiveness from the bill. Sen. Mike Braun, R-Ind., filed an amendment to strike that section and replace it with $1 billion for rural broadband. Sen. Ron Johnson, R-Wis., offered an amendment to reduce the funding level for programs and to limit funding availability. “This bill is not about responding to COVID,” Toomey said in a statement. “It is about exploiting the final stretch of a public health crisis in order to enact a longstanding liberal wish-list for years into the future [including] sending payments to farmers and ranchers equal to 120 percent of their borrowings, irrespective of their earnings, wealth or effects from COVID, and exclusively for ethnic minorities or immigrants.” The provision also saw resistance in the House, with Rep. Vicky Hartzler, R-Mo., filing an amendment to significantly limit the scope of the debt forgiveness to debt incurred during the pandemic, and Rep. Randy Feenstra, R-Iowa, offering an amendment to reduce the forgiveness from 120% of debt (which accounts for the tax consequences of debt relief) to 100%. The framework for this part of the relief bill drew from the Emergency Relief for Farmers of Color Act, introduced by Sen. Raphael Warnock, D-Ga., and joined by Democratic Sens. Cory Booker of New Jersey, Ben Ray Luján of New Mexico and Debbie Stabenow of Michigan. The legislation aims to pay off federal loans and expand land access and opportunities for historically underserved farmers of color. This bill drew from the Justice for Black Farmers Act introduced by Booker. “I’ve spent a lot of time in rural Georgia,” Warnock told The Washington Post. “I’ve heard firsthand from people in these communities how for too long they’ve felt left behind and discriminated against by our federal government – and these were some of the people I had in mind as we were working to pass this bold relief.” This is not the first time the federal government has attempted to compensate Black farmers for decades of marginalization and systematic discrimination. Known as Pigford I and II, two class-action lawsuits against the USDA paid out $2.3 billion to Black farmers who alleged racial discrimination in the department’s allocation of farm loans and assistance beginning in 1983. The Pigford settlements did not make Black farmers whole, according to McCurty. “Only 4.8% of Pigford I settlement went to debt relief. The vast majority of Black farmers were left with unconscionable debt and no legal recourse to save their land,” McCurty said. Lloyd Wright, who was director of the USDA’s Office of Civil Rights during the Clinton and Obama administrations, describes Pigford as a big promise that did not deliver much. And while he, too, says the stimulus is the most significant piece of legislation for Black farmers in more than half a century, he says the way it’s administered still leaves room for error. “It looks like plain English: We’re going to forgive the debt for people of color. But for people who don’t want to do it? They will try to figure out how not to do it,” he said. “If they really forgive the debt with this bill, it’s the greatest thing ever.” The stimulus bill provides grants and loans to improve land access and address heirs’ property issues (such as when a farmer dies without a will and his or her land is divided up between all legal heirs), establishes a racial equity commission to address systemic racism at the USDA, and provides financial support for research and education at historically Black colleges and land grant universities. “Hopefully the money won’t go to conducting studies – Black farmers have been studied to death,” Wright said. John Boyd, a fourth-generation Black farmer in Virginia and president of the nonprofit National Black Farmers Association, says the lack of legislator support was a “sickening realization.” “It shows how disconnected half the Senate is from Black farmers. I’ve been trying to get this relief for 30 years,” he said. “Now we have to make sure Secretary Vilsack defines it in the same way it was intended, with outreach and technical assistance for Black farmers included. We as a group are going to have to get reintroduced to the USDA.”

The measure provides up to $1,400 direct payments to most Americans, extended emergency unemployment benefits and hundreds of billions for COVID-19 vaccines and treatments, schools, state and local governments and ailing industries from airlines to concert halls. There is aid for farmers of color and pension systems, and subsidies for consumers buying health insurance and states expanding Medicaid coverage for lower earners.

Its very expansiveness is a chief GOP talking point.

“It’s not focused on COVID relief. It’s focused on pushing more of the far-left agenda,” said No. 2 House GOP leader Steve Scalise of Louisiana.

The Associated Press-NORC Center for Public Affairs Research poll found last week that 70% of Americans back Biden’s response to the virus, including a hefty 44% of Republicans.

Yet the bill’s pathway has underscored Democrats’ challenges as they seek to build a legislative record to persuade voters to keep them running Congress in next year’s elections.

Democrats control the Senate, split 50-50, only because Vice President Kamala Harris gives them the winning vote in tied roll calls. They have just a 10-vote advantage in the House.

That’s almost no wiggle room for a party that ranges from West Virginia Sen. Joe Manchin on the conservative side to progressives like Vermont independent Sen. Bernie Sanders, Massachusetts Sen. Elizabeth Warren and New York Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez.

Progressives had to swallow big concessions in the bill to solidify moderate support. The most painful was dropping the House-approved federal minimum-wage increase to $15 hourly by 2025.

Moderates forced tightened eligibility for the $1,400 stimulus checks, now phased out completely for individuals earning $80,000 and couples making $160,000. The House’s initial extension of the soon-to-end $400 weekly emergency jobless payments, paid on top of state benefits, was trimmed by the Senate to $300 and will now halt in early September.

Manchin was a leading holdout and in the middle of talks that resulted in curbing all of those initiatives. The Senate approved the bill on a party-line 50-49 vote on Saturday.

Dropping the minimum-wage boost was “infuriating,” said Rep. Pramila Jayapal, D-Wash., chair of the roughly 100-member Congressional Progressive Caucus. But she called the overall bill “incredibly bold,” adding, “It hits all of our progressive priorities — putting money in people’s pockets, shots in arms, unemployment insurance, child care, schools.”

The independent Tax Policy Center said that the Senate-passed bill would give almost 70% of this year’s tax breaks to households earning $91,000 or less. In contrast, the Trump-era GOP tax bill gave nearly half its 2018 reductions to the top 5% of households earning around $308,000, said the research center, which is run by the liberal-leaning Urban Institute and Brookings Institution.

Yet keeping Democrats united won’t get easier as the party tries advancing the rest of its agenda. There are fault lines within the party over priorities like immigration, health care and taxes.

At some point it seems likely that progressives will draw their own lines in the sand. They are already demanding that the party revisit the minimum-wage boost, and amid all this Republicans are already demonstrating they are ready to pounce.

The American Action Network, tied to House GOP leaders, said it’s launched digital ads in mostly moderate districts calling the relief bill “a freight train of frivolous spending to bankroll their liberal cronies.”

The bill passed the Senate under budget rules that prevented Republicans from launching filibusters, which require 60 votes for most measures. That process won’t be available for much legislation moving forward, but either way any Democratic Senate defections will make most bills there non-starters.

Even with their procedural advantage, Democrats’ avenue to victory in the Senate was pockmarked with delays. Sen. Ron Johnson, R-Wis., forced clerks to spend nearly 11 hours reading the entire 628-page bill; negotiations with Manchin over jobless benefits lasted around nine hours; and votes on three dozen amendments, virtually all fated in advance to lose, took about 12 hours more.