WASHINGTON (AP) — House and Senate negotiators have reached an agreement on legislation to overhaul the process for handling sexual misconduct allegations in Congress.

Republican Sen. Roy Blunt of Missouri and Democratic Sen. Amy Klobuchar of Minnesota announced the agreement Wednesday.

The push for the legislation took on new urgency in the past year, as more than a half-dozen lawmakers resigned amid allegations of sexual misconduct.

The bill updates the decades-old Congressional Accountability Act, which governs how lawmakers and aides report sexual misconduct and harassment claims. Both chambers of Congress passed their own versions of the bill earlier this year.

Blunt said the bill holds lawmakers personally responsible for settlements stemming from all types of harassment and retaliation, but does not cover discrimination claims. He said he hopes the bill passes this week.