Nation & World Politics House passes stopgap bill to prevent government shutdown Thursday night; faces changes in Senate Originally published February 6, 2018 at 3:56 pm Share story By The Associated Press The Associated Press WASHINGTON (AP) — House passes stopgap bill to prevent government shutdown Thursday night; faces changes in Senate. The Associated Press Next StorySupreme Court rejects some redrawn North Carolina districts Previous StoryIt may be the wrong time for GOP’s mammoth fiscal-stimulus plans