WASHINGTON — Three members of Congress on Thursday shared their personal and, at times, painful stories of abortion, in an emotional hearing that comes amid an intensifying battle over a Texas law that is the most restrictive in the nation.

Two of the lawmakers said they were teenagers when they decided to terminate their pregnancies. Rep. Barbara Lee, D-Calif., described her decision in the mid-1960s to have a “back-alley abortion” in Mexico at age 16, describing herself as “one of the lucky ones” because many other women and girls at the time died of unsafe abortions.

Rep. Cori Bush, D-Mo., said she had decided to have an abortion after she was raped at age 17 by a man she met on a church trip. Bush said that while the staff at the abortion clinic treated the White girls with respect, they spoke “like trash” to her and another young Black girl.

“To all the Black women and girls who have had abortions and will have abortions, we have nothing to be ashamed of,” Bush said. “We live in a society that has failed to legislate love and justice for us. So we deserve better. We demand better. We are worthy of better. That’s why I’m here to tell my story.”

And Rep. Pramila Jayapal, D-Wash., said she decided to have an abortion knowing that she could not go through another high-risk pregnancy after having her first child, who weighed less than two pounds at birth.

Also speaking at Thursday’s hearing of the House Committee on Oversight and Reform on abortion rights was longtime feminist activist Gloria Steinem. She spoke about her own abortion and warned that if other states follow Texas’s lead, “we will be very close to turning back the clock to the days of the 1950s, when one in three women had an illegal and a dangerous abortion.”

Abortion rights supporters fear the greatest threat to Roe v. Wade since the 1973 decision guaranteeing a woman’s right to an abortion as the conservative Supreme Court is poised to decide on some of the most restrictive laws in the nation. The court begins its new term Monday.

The new Texas law, which took effect Sept. 1 after the Supreme Court refused to immediately block its enforcement, bans abortions as early as six weeks into pregnancy and makes no exceptions for rape, sexual abuse or incest. The law allows private citizens to file lawsuits against anyone who helps a woman in Texas terminate her pregnancy.

Republicans at Thursday’s hearing argued that lawmakers should not be spending their time debating the Texas law, over which the panel has no jurisdiction.

Kentucky Rep. James Comer, the top Republican on the committee, said that Democrats should instead hold hearings on Afghanistan and illegal immigration. Rep. Virginia Foxx, R-N.C., accused Democrats of trying to “normalize the destruction of unborn babies,” calling abortion a “national sin.”

“Those of you who promote abortion wouldn’t be with us if your mothers had had an abortion,” Foxx said. “We should grieve for the millions of children whose lives were ended because they were not wanted … How can any woman say that her life is better because of abortion?”

One Republican lawmaker, Florida Rep. Kat Cammack, described her personal experience as the daughter of a mother who was counseled by doctors to have an abortion but instead chose not to.

“She did something that many of my colleagues here could have done,” Cammack said. She added: “Every woman’s story is different, and these decisions do not come easy. But I am grateful every single day that there were resources available for my mom … My mom survived. I survived, and I am a living, breathing witness of the power of life and the incredible choice that my own mother made.”

Thursday’s hearing comes one week after the House passed legislation that would create a statutory right for health-care professionals to provide abortions. H.R. 3755, the Women’s Health Protection Act, was approved by the House 218 to 211 but faces tough odds in the evenly divided Senate.

The measure states that health-care providers have a statutory right to provide, and patients have a right to receive, abortion services without any number of limitations that states and opponents of the procedure have sought to impose. The measure would essentially codify Roe, the Supreme Court decision guaranteeing the right to abortion before viability, usually around 22 to 24 weeks.

Lee, Jayapal, Bush and Steinem shared their own experiences, noting that doing so was difficult but that they wanted to reduce the stigma those seeking abortions face.

“I was raised in El Paso, Texas, and attended Catholic school,” Lee said. “So, of course, growing up, sex education was nonexistent … And because of that, I honestly wasn’t sure how you got pregnant.”

After she missed her period at 16, Lee said, she became quiet and withdrawn at home. Her mother noticed and asked her what was going on. Lee told her, and her mother then asked her if she wanted to have an abortion.

A family friend “told my mother to send me to her in El Paso because she knew of a good, competent and compassionate doctor, yes, who had a back-alley clinic in Mexico,” said Lee, 75, adding that she was “one of the lucky ones” because “a lot of girls and women in my generation didn’t make it.”

“In the 1960s, unsafe septic abortions were the primary killer — primary killer — of African American women,” Lee said.

Jayapal told the panel that her first child was born at 26 1/2 weeks and was “so small they fit in the palm of my hand — the size of a medium-size squash.” Her child, Janak, is now 25 and gender nonbinary.

After giving birth, Jayapal said, she experienced severe postpartum depression and suffered from post-traumatic stress disorder that “was only diagnosed after I contemplated suicide and realized I needed to seek help.”

She said despite being on birth control, she became pregnant a second time and was told by her doctors that any future pregnancy would also be high risk to herself and the child.

“I very much wanted to have more children, but I simply could not imagine going through that again,” said Jayapal, 56. “After discussions with my partner, who was completely supportive of whatever choice I made, I decided to have an abortion.”

Bush said that after she was raped, she felt alone and blamed herself for what happened. Her parents were “the best parents in the world,” but she still worried about disappointing them and feared they would kick her out of the house, she said. So she scheduled an appointment at a local abortion clinic.

“There were a few other people in the clinic waiting room, including one other young Black girl,” Bush said. “I overheard the clinic staff talking about her, saying, ‘She had ruined her life,’ and ‘That’s what they do’ — ‘they’ being Black girls like us.”

Bush said that she, too, was treated disrespectfully by the clinic staff during her counseling session.

In the changing area, by contrast, Bush heard some other girls — all White — talking about how the clinic staff had told them “how bright their futures were, how loved their babies will be if they [were] adopted, and that their options and their opportunities were limitless.”

“In that moment, listening to those girls, I felt anguish. I felt like I had failed,” Bush said. But she also said that after returning home after the procedure, she felt resolved in her decision.

“Choosing to have an abortion was the hardest decision I had ever made,” Bush, 45, told the committee. “But at 18 years old, I knew it was the right decision for me. It was freeing, knowing I had options. Even still, it took long for me to feel like me again until most recently, when I decided to give this speech.”

When it came her turn to address the committee, Steinem, 87, said she accepted the invitation “because I bet I’m one of the few people old enough to remember how bad it was when abortion was illegal.”

“What were those days like?” she said. “Well, you know, I was there, and I can tell you, as many older women can, they were filled with danger for women and guilt for both women and men.”

Steinem said she had an abortion while she was living in England as a young woman. At the time, the doctor — who performed the abortion via a legal loophole — told her to promise him two things: “You must never tell anyone my name, and you must do what you want to do with your life.”