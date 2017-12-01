WASHINGTON (AP) — Republicans are lining up a House vote next week on a bill making it easier for gun owners to legally carry concealed weapons across state lines.
The measure is the first gun-related legislation to move in Congress since the deadly mass shootings in Las Vegas and Sutherland Springs, Texas.
The bill, a top priority of the National Rifle Association, would allow gun owners with state-issued concealed carry permits to carry a handgun in any state that allows concealed weapons. Supporters say it would allow gun owners to travel freely between states without worrying about conflicting state laws or civil suits. Opponents say the bill could endanger public safety.
Lawmakers expect to take up the bill on Wednesday or Thursday.
Most Read Stories
- Ex-Facebook exec says she was sexually harassed on Alaska Airlines flight — and attendants did nothing
- Reports: WSU's Mike Leach met with Tennessee's AD John Currie, then the Volunteers fired him WATCH
- It started as a tax cut; now it could change American life
- Analysis: Six candidates to fill the UW Huskies' offensive coordinator opening
- Analysis: Examining Kam Chancellor, Cliff Avril and Malik McDowell's futures with the Seahawks