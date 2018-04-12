ST. PAUL, Minn. (AP) — Minnesota lawmakers are considering ways to improve internet speed in rural areas.
The House jobs and energy committee on Thursday advanced a bill allowing satellite broadband companies to tap into public funds they couldn’t before.
Rep. Pat Garofalo, a Republican from Farmington, says his bill will help reach people in remote areas where it’s challenging and expensive to lay cable.
But some critics say they worry about the service’s reliability and speed.
House Republicans also announced Thursday they plan to dedicate $15 million toward high-speed internet. That’s about half what Democratic Gov. Mark Dayton is seeking to build out rural broadband systems.