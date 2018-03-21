INDIANAPOLIS (AP) — Indiana Gov. Eric Holcomb has signed a bill that allows for the widespread sale of a cannabis-derived oil.

Cannabidiol, commonly referred to as CBD, is derived from marijuana and hemp and is believed to have therapeutic benefits, but it lacks the stuff that will get you high.

Holcomb signed the bill Wednesday. He says “Indiana lawmakers delivered a bill that ensures Hoosiers who benefit from CBD oil can access it.” He says the bill provides much needed clarity, with labeling requirements and limiting to 0.3 percent the amount of cannabis’ psychoactive ingredient in CBD products.

Last year lawmakers passed a similar law allowing people with some types of epilepsy to use CBD oil, but confusion over the law led to a state crackdown.

The new law takes effect July 1.