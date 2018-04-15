WASHINGTON (AP) — The secretary of Health and Human Services, Alex Azar, has been hospitalized for treatment of a minor infection.
An HHS statement issued Sunday night says Azar had been treated with intravenous antibiotics and that, out of an abundance of caution, has been admitted to a hospital for observation.
The Senate confirmed the 50-year-old former pharmaceutical company representative as HHS secretary in January. He had served in senior posts at HHS during President George W. Bush’s administration.
Azar replaced Tom Price, who resigned under pressure over reports that he was taking private charter flights at taxpayer expense.
Most Read Nation & World Stories
- Starbucks CEO apologizes to black men arrested while waiting at Philadelphia store
- US launches missile strikes in Syria VIEW
- Quirky radio show host Art Bell dies at 72
- Details emerge about the Syrian sites the US, UK and France targeted
- Police chief: Officers did nothing wrong in Starbucks arrest