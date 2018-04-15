WASHINGTON (AP) — The secretary of Health and Human Services, Alex Azar, has been hospitalized for treatment of a minor infection.

An HHS statement issued Sunday night says Azar had been treated with intravenous antibiotics and that, out of an abundance of caution, has been admitted to a hospital for observation.

The Senate confirmed the 50-year-old former pharmaceutical company representative as HHS secretary in January. He had served in senior posts at HHS during President George W. Bush’s administration.

Azar replaced Tom Price, who resigned under pressure over reports that he was taking private charter flights at taxpayer expense.