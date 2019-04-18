Public at last, special counsel Robert Mueller’s report revealed to a waiting nation Thursday that President Donald Trump had tried to seize control of the Russia probe and force Mueller’s removal to stop him from investigating potential obstruction of justice by the president.

Attorney General William Barr held a news conference Thursday morning before the report’s release so he could restate his assertion that the Trump campaign didn’t collude with Russian hackers. Barr then sent copies to Congress. A public release followed, but there are things in the report that you don’t get to see.

The president’s lawyers have had numerous conversations with Justice Department officials about the report’s conclusions, helping them strategize for a public war over the findings.

Trump tweeted or retweeted 12 times Thursday morning about the investigation, proclaiming his innocence and insisting that the probe was politically motivated.

A new poll conducted before the report’s release finds that many Americans aren’t ready to clear the president. Slightly more Americans want Congress to keep investigating than to set aside its probes after special counsel Robert Mueller left open the question of whether Trump broke the law. About 6 in 10 continue to believe the president obstructed justice.

Read the redacted report here: