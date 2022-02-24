After weeks of mounting tensions, Russia launched a wide-ranging attack on Ukraine Thursday as civilians tried to flee.

Many world leaders are warning the invasion could lead to the biggest conflict in Europe since World War II. Ukraine officials said at least 50 people have been killed in the “full-scale war,” as Ukrainian forces are battling Russians on a multiple fronts,

Ukraine has appealed to global leaders for defense assistance and help protecting its airspace. Private citizens and journalists are posting on social media to get the word out on how people can help the Ukrainian army and its citizens, along with the independent Ukrainian English-language news outlet, The Kyiv Independent, which has put together some resources to learn more about the crisis as well-verified charities seek support.

Even before this crisis, says the U.N. refugee agency USA for UNHCR, conflict in the country has left more than two million residents displaced and struggling to survive. The agency predicts nearly three million people in the country will require humanitarian assistance this year.

Those fleeing for their lives, the agency said, will need immediate shelter and protection.

For those looking to help from Washington state, consider supporting:

USA for UNHCR

What they do: The agency is on the ground providing long-term and rapid crisis response, by giving supplies such as blankets, sleeping mats, clothing and more, as well as shelter. They also provide cash assistance to individuals and families.

What you can do: UNHCR manages multiple emergencies at the same time around the world. They have set up a restricted donation fund to help Ukraine: Monetary donations can be made by visiting: give.unrefugees.org/220224ukr_emer_d_4983

International Committee of the Red Cross

What they do: ICRC and the Ukrainian Red Cross Society provide mental health and educational services, food initiatives and infrastructure repair, including water-pumping stations and damaged homes.

What you can do: Monetary donations can help initiatives, which include aid to hospitals, schools and community centers, along with education initiatives on how to avoid land mines. Donate through PayPal or with a credit card on the ICRC website: icrc.org/en/donate.

United Help Ukraine

What they do: UHU is a nonprofit that distributes donations, food and medical supplies to displaced people in Ukraine, those affected by Russia’s invasion, and to families of wounded and killed soldiers.

What you can do: Monetary donations can be made through PayPal or with a credit card on their website: unitedhelpukraine.org.

Voices of Children

What they do: Voices of Children is an organization that helps children cope with the trauma of war. According to their website, they work in various towns and villages along the front lines of the Donetsk and Luhansk regions to give children and families psychological and psychosocial support

What you can do: Monetary donations to support art therapy and mobile psychologists for students in boarding schools can be made with a credit card or Google Pay account on their website: voices.org.ua/en/donat.

Revived Soldiers Ukraine

What they do: The nonprofit is dedicated to providing aid through medical supplies and care to wounded soldiers and army hospitals at the front lines in eastern Ukraine, according to the RSU website.

What you can do: Monetary donations to buy medication and to repair vehicles used to move injured soldiers can be made through PayPal or credit card on the site: rsukraine.org.

This post will be updated.

Includes reporting by The Associated Press.