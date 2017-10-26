GENEVA (AP) — On a trip through seven nations and three different parts of the world, Secretary of State Rex Tillerson devoted himself to his president’s overarching foreign policy mission: Defeating terrorism.
His trip concluded Thursday with limited success.
In the Persian Gulf and Iraq, the top American diplomat sought to keep a region fracturing at the seams focused on defeating the Islamic State group and countering Iran.
In Afghanistan, Pakistan and India, Tillerson addressed long-term plans for stabilizing an Afghan government besieged by the Taliban insurgency.
Most Read Stories
- Clinton campaign, DNC helped pay for work on dossier about Russia and Trump
- $70 per vehicle? Big fee hike proposed for Mount Rainier, Olympic national parks
- New service gives Amazon a Key to your house for deliveries
- Alaska Air stock falls sharply on difficulties with Virgin, Horizon Air
- Unprecedented Seattle School Board race features two men in their 30s who don’t have kids
In Switzerland, he dove back into the years-long drive to end Syria’s civil war, the origins of an IS threat that has spread worldwide.
In understatement, Tillerson noted Thursday that many countries he visited over the last week “are still embroiled in significant conflict.”