BISMARCK, N.D. (AP) — Sen. Heidi Heitkamp says she’ll vote to confirm Gina Haspel to lead the CIA.

Heitkamp, a Democrat, says in a statement it wasn’t an easy decision and that Haspel’s “involvement in torture is deeply troubling.” But she says Haspel has assured her the CIA won’t use such tactics in the future.

Heitkamp’s announcement Tuesday came as the Senate Intelligence committee’s top Democrat, Sen. Mark Warner of Virginia, said he would vote to confirm Haspel. Their support made it likelier she would be confirmed by the full Senate soon.