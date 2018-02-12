JEFFERSON CITY, Mo. (AP) — Missouri Attorney General Josh Hawley says if a military parade doesn’t happen in Washington D.C., the state of Missouri would be happy to host it.

President Donald Trump says he wants a parade of troops, tanks and other military hardware in the U.S. capitol. The idea has been criticized by former military personnel, veterans’ groups and other politicians.

On Monday, Hawley, a Republican, tweeted that, if necessary, the people of Missouri would “love” to host the parade. He says the military deserves to be honored.

Austin Petersen, another Republican running for Senate, ridiculed Hawley’s suggestion. He said the military should be honored with better pay, improved medical care and being kept out of harm’s way.

He says with the country $20 trillion in debt, the money would be better spent on services for the military.