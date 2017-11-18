WASHINGTON (AP) — Guest lineups for the Sunday TV news shows:
ABC’s “This Week” — White House legislative affairs director Marc Short; Sen. Susan Collins, R-Maine.
___
NBC’s “Meet the Press” — Reps. Debbie Dingell, D-Mich., and Barbara Comstock, R-Va.; Perry Hooper Jr., Donald Trump’s Alabama campaign chief.
___
CBS’ “Face the Nation” — White House budget director Mick Mulvaney; Sen. Tom Cotton, R-Ark.; Rep. Jackie Speier, D-Calif.
___
CNN’s “State of the Union” — Mulvaney, Collins; Sen. Bernie Sanders, I-Vt.
___
“Fox News Sunday” — Treasury Secretary Steven Mnuchin.