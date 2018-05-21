JEFFERSON CITY, Mo. (AP) — Advocacy groups suing Missouri for allegedly not following federal voter registration laws are asking a judge to intervene before upcoming elections.
The groups asked U.S. Western District Court Judge Brian Wimes Friday to direct the state to change its practices before the November general election.
At issue is a federal lawsuit filed by the League of Women Voters of Missouri and local chapters of the A. Philip Randolph Institute, an AFL-CIO constituency.
They claim the Revenue Department doesn’t automatically update voter registration after address changes and isn’t providing all required registration information to voters. It says the secretary of state isn’t ensuring laws are followed.
A spokeswoman says the Secretary of State’s office hasn’t seen the motion. A Revenue Department spokeswoman didn’t immediately comment Monday.