WASHINGTON — A group formed in the hopes of disbarring lawyers who worked on cases in which former President Donald Trump tried to subvert the results of the 2020 election on Wednesday filed a complaint with the Texas bar association against Sen. Ted Cruz, R-Texas, for his efforts to keep Trump in power.

The complaint against Cruz, filed by a group called the 65 Project, focuses on baseless assertions by Cruz about widespread voting fraud in the weeks between Election Day in 2020 and Jan. 6, 2021, as well as his participation in lawsuits protesting the results in Pennsylvania.

“Mr. Cruz played a leading role in the effort to overturn the 2020 elections. And while the same can be said about several other elected officials, Mr. Cruz’s involvement was manifestly different,” the complaint said, asserting that Cruz moved beyond simply working within the confines of Congress.

“He chose to take on the role of lawyer and agreed to represent Mr. Trump and Pennsylvania Republicans in litigation before the U.S. Supreme Court,” the complaint said, citing his role in two cases, neither of which succeeded. “In doing so, Mr. Cruz moved beyond his position as a United States senator and sought to use more than his Twitter account and media appearances to support Mr. Trump’s anti-democratic mission.”

Elsewhere, the complaint argued, Cruz continued to make statements that he knew to be false about the election and about the state courts in Pennsylvania being partisan.

“Mr. Cruz knew that the allegations he was echoing had already been reviewed and rejected by courts,” the complaint says. “And he knew that claims of voter fraud or the election being stolen were false.”

A spokesperson for Cruz dismissed the 65 Project as “a far-left dark money smear machine run by a who’s who of shameless Democrat hacks. They’re not a credible organization and their complaint won’t be worth the paper it’s printed on.”

The 65 Project’s advisers include Hillary Clinton ally David Brock and Paul Rosenzweig, a conservative and former Republican who worked on the Ken Starr special prosecution team investigating the Clintons. The 65 Project was formed to hold accountable lawyers involved in a series of lawsuits seeking to undermine President Joe Biden’s victory in 2020.

Its targets have included a range of lawyers who worked on the postelection lawsuits in 2020. Cruz is the first senator the group has targeted in its campaign, which is still in its early stages.

The complaint cited the suspension of the law license of Rudy Giuliani, a former mayor of New York City and one of Trump’s lawyers, in New York as a precedent for what could happen to Cruz.

Rosenzweig said the purpose of the complaint was to make clear that the need for “self-regulation for false statements is a real thing” and that “if you transgress those rules, you will at minimum suffer the public consequence of being called out for your misconduct.”

Rosenzweig said that the goal was not to punish people for representing clients, regardless of how many people may disagree with their views, but rather that it was “about whether a lawyer” could “suborn criminal conduct.”