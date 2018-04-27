LANSING, Mich. (AP) — A group is challenging a Michigan ballot initiative that aims to end political gerrymandering by empowering an independent commission to draw the state’s congressional and legislative districts.

Citizens Protecting Michigan’s Constitution filed a challenge with the state elections board Thursday, a day after it also sued in the state appeals court. The organization has ties to the Michigan Chamber of Commerce, which opposes the ballot initiative.

It contends the Voters Not Politicians initiative does not list all the sections of the state constitution that would be abrogated and contends such a proposal must be considered at a constitutional convention instead.

In December, organizers of the ballot drive submitted more than 425,000 signatures. The elections bureau is in the process of reviewing the petitions.