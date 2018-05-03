LINCOLN, Neb. (AP) — State officials who investigate allegations of attorney misconduct have declined to pursue a grievance filed by Sen. Ernie Chambers against a former Nebraska Supreme Court justice.

Chambers had asked the Supreme Court’s Counsel for Discipline to disbar former Justice Max Kelch, who resigned Feb. 15 after a judicial ethics complaint was filed against him. Chambers on Wednesday sent a letter to Nebraska Supreme Court Chief Justice Michael Heavican, arguing that the matter should be investigated.

Judicial ethics complaints remain confidential unless a commission uncovers probable cause for discipline. Kelch stepped down before that could happen. He had been on the court for less than two years.

Counsel of Discipline Mark Weber says in a letter to Chambers he doesn’t have jurisdiction to investigate the grievance.