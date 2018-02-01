JEFFERSON CITY, Mo. (AP) — Three of Missouri Gov. Eric Greitens’ appointees to a low-income housing tax credit board have resigned amid a fight in the Senate over their confirmations.
The Missouri Housing Development Commission appointees’ Thursday resignations came after several senators spoke for hours Wednesday night in an attempt to block Greitens from withdrawing them.
Withdrawing their appointments before Saturday would have spared them from being banned for life from serving on the commission if they didn’t get Senate confirmation.
The governor and his new appointees faced criticism after voting last year to stop issuing state tax credits to subsidize places to live in poor areas of the state.
Most Read Stories
- African-American man fighting for his life after unprovoked racist ‘rage’ attack in Auburn
- Seattleites making a run to the border for ... Coke? | Danny Westneat
- Fish farm caused Atlantic salmon spill near San Juans, then tried to hide how bad it was, state says WATCH
- Texts and emails reveal behind-the-scenes battles as Ed Murray tried to save his career
- Four-star DB Julius Irvin chooses the Huskies over Alabama and USC
Both Republican and Democratic senators have also criticized the governor for repeatedly stacking boards and commissions with his appointees to enact policy or leadership changes.