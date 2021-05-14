WASHINGTON — Less than two years before Marjorie Taylor Greene became a member of Congress, she walked the halls of a congressional office building with a few men searching for a new Democratic congresswoman from New York named Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez.

A deleted video from February 2019 unearthed by CNN shows Greene arriving at Ocasio-Cortez’s office door to find it locked. She, and the men with her, then taunt the congresswoman’s staff through a mail slot and defile her guest book, all while mocking Ocasio-Cortez.

“You need to stop being a baby and stop locking your door and come out and face the American citizens that you serve,” Greene said. “If you want to be a big girl you need to get rid of your diaper and come out and be able to talk to the American citizens instead of just having to use a flap, a little flap, it’s kind of like crazy. Sad.”

One of the men in Greene’s group, Anthony Aguero, was inside the U.S. Capitol on Jan. 6 when supporters of former President Donald Trump stormed the building, according to CNN. In the 2019 video, Greene says more conservatives should come to Washington and confront lawmakers.

Greene’s office did not immediately return a request for comment.

In a tweet responding to the video, Ocasio-Cortez said, “The fact that Kevin McCarthy, the House @GOPLeader, stripped Justin Amash of all committee seats for criticizing Trump, but has worked to protect this person from consequences (including pretending he doesn’t see it) tells you this is happening with the support of GOP leadership.”

Former Michigan congressman Amash quit the Republican Party and became an independent during his last term in office.

The video has surfaced days after Greene, now a Republican congresswoman from Georgia with full rein of the Capitol, verbally accosted Ocasio-Cortez outside the House chamber Wednesday and derided her for ignoring Greene’s demand that the two women debate.

The two incidents with Ocasio-Cortez are also reminiscent of another video of Greene that showed her harassing a teenager outside the Capitol. David Hogg, who became a national gun control advocate after a mass shooting at his high school in Parkland, Florida, was on Capitol Hill to meet with lawmakers.

Democrats have pointed to Greene’s past social media posts and “likes” that endorsed violence against Democratic politicians, including House Speaker Nancy Pelosi, D-Calif., and former President Barack Obama.

Earlier this year, after social media posts surfaced of Greene seemingly endorsing the execution of Democratic politicians, the House voted to strip her of her committee assignments, but did not vote to expel her as some Democrats have demanded.

In the video, Greene talks to the camera as they approach Ocasio-Cortez’s office.

“We’re going to go see, we’re going to visit, Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez. Crazy eyes. Crazy eyes. Nutty. Cortez,” Greene says. She repeatedly refers to the Democrat’s office as a “day care” and jeers at the colorful sticky notes with messages of support that people leave outside Ocasio-Cortez’s office.

“We’re your employers, we’d like to come in and inspect your office,” one of Greene’s friends says through the mail slot.

“You can’t stay in there forever. Can you come out and play?” a man says.

The group eventually gives up, claiming security had warned the office ahead of time that they were coming. Before the video shuts off, Greene says they’re going to visit two other congressional freshmen, Reps. Ilhan Omar, D-Minn., and Rashida Tlaib, D-Mich., the first Muslim women elected to the House and two members of what is known as the Squad with Ocasio-Cortez.

“Hey, look, as a woman I do not want to have to wear a burqa one day,” Greene says. “I want to ask them what they are thinking and why, and ask them what they are thinking and why they’re serving in our American government. They really should go back to the Middle East.”

She also says that she’s bringing a Bible and is planning to ask them to retake their oath of office because they took their oaths of office with their hands on the Quran.