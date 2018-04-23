LINCOLN, Neb. (AP) — Nebraska Gov. Pete Ricketts has vetoed Sen. Ernie Chambers’ bill that would repeal a law allowing counties to eradicate black-tailed prairie dogs on private property.
Ricketts said Monday the bill fails to protect individual property rights from neighbors who don’t control prairie dogs on their property.
Chambers has tried for years to repeal the 2012 law that he says infringes on property rights and harms native animals.
Lawmakers cannot override the veto because the Legislature adjourned last week.
Most Read Nation & World Stories
- The gaping hole in Sean Hannity's story about being Michael Cohen's client | Analysis
- Archaeologists find bust of Roman emperor in Egypt
- 4 dead in Waffle House shooting in Tennessee; suspect sought VIEW
- Waffle House slaying suspect arrested after massive manhunt VIEW
- Prince charming: Kate gives birth to boy, home by suppertime VIEW
Ricketts also vetoed two other bills that would provide clarity about short-term rental properties, like Airbnb, and would add social workers to schools to help students suffering from behavioral or mental health problems.