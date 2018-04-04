LINCOLN, Neb. (AP) — A measure aiming to curb cyberbullying was signed into law by Nebraska Gov. Pete Ricketts.
The bill approved Wednesday makes harassment or intimidation by electronic message a crime. Previous Nebraska law only applied to threatening phone calls. The misdemeanor offense is punishable by a maximum of three months in jail and a $500 fine.
Lawmakers say most intimidation now happens through digital technology, like text messages, email or online messages.
The bill will also make it illegal to own or use a card-scanning device to gain unauthorized credit or debit card information.
The measure received strong support and passed 48-0 on its final-round vote.