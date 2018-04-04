LINCOLN, Neb. (AP) — Nebraska Gov. Pete Ricketts says he’s still hopeful lawmakers will advance a tax-cut measure, despite the bill facing heavy criticism from several lawmakers.

Ricketts said Wednesday there is still time to advance the measure before a Friday deadline to grant it first-round approval. Lawmakers passed over the bill without a vote Tuesday after three hours of debate.

The proposal would offer income tax credits to partially reimburse homeowners and agricultural landowners who pay property taxes. It would also lower Nebraska’s top corporate tax rate and add money to a job training program.

Ricketts says lawmakers need to work together to reduce property taxes without raising other taxes.

Opponents say it doesn’t provide enough relief, could cause long-term budget problems and fails to address the problem of school funding.