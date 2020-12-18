WASHINGTON — Congress appears likely to let funding for the federal government expire Friday at midnight, triggering the beginning of a shutdown, as lawmakers scramble to complete a $900 billion economic relief package, according to multiple aides and lawmakers involved in deliberations.

Senior congressional officials are placing a high-stakes gamble that pressure from a looming government shutdown will force lawmakers to compromise on the sweeping economic relief legislation that has been delayed for months.

Lawmakers had hoped to introduce the relief legislation as early as Thursday but have been delayed by numerous contentious issues, particularly a push from Sen. Pat Toomey, R-Pa., to curb the emergency lending authority of the Federal Reserve.

Aides close to the negotiations said a short-term bill to extend government funding was unlikely to be approved on Friday, meaning government appropriations would lapse Saturday morning. Budget experts said the impact of that lapse would almost certainly be minimal if Congress can approve the government funding deal by the end of the weekend. The nation would face a much more significant disruption if the federal shutdown continued on Monday, when shutdown orders would go into effect.

“I know people who are going to object to that, who want to keep pressure on the process until we get a deal,” said Sen. John Thune, R-S.D., the No. 2 ranking Senate Republican, when asked Thursday about the possibility of another short-term extension of government funding. “Government shutdowns are never good. If it’s for a short amount of time, on a weekend, hopefully it’s something that’s not going to be all that harmful.”

Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell, R-Ky., on Friday morning sounded upbeat about the status of negotiations and expressed optimism that a deal could get done.

“The talks remain productive. In fact, I am even more optimistic now than I was last night that a bipartisan, bicameral framework for a major rescue package is very close at hand,” McConnell said. “The Senate will be right here until an agreement is passed, whenever that may be.”

The stimulus package under discussion would include $600 stimulus checks for millions of Americans, 10 weeks of jobless aid, $330 billion in small-business assistance, money for vaccine distribution, and funding for a range of other programs. It leaves out aid to cities and states as well as a liability shield for businesses looking for protection from lawsuits that Republicans had insisted on.

Despite broad bipartisan agreement on a range of provisions, lawmakers were racing Friday to resolve the lingering disagreements.

The Federal Reserve’s lending powers have emerged as a key sticking point in the deal. Several of the central bank’s emergency lending programs are set to expire at the end of the year, with hundreds of billions of dollars in unspent funds being redirected toward a stimulus package.

Republicans are also pushing for legislation that prevents the expiring emergency lending programs, or anything remotely similar to them, from being created in the future. Toomey has said even under the language he is pushing the Fed’s emergency lending powers “remain on the books” and that the door would still be open for Congress to approve entirely different programs “if in the future, some dire emergency occurs.”

That argument was denounced by Democrats, who say the plan slashes the Fed’s broader authority, and undermines the ability of the central bank and incoming Biden administration to fight future crises. Sen. Brian Schatz, D-Hawaii, on Twitter blasted the move as a last-minute intervention and “the reason we don’t have a deal.”