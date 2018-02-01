BISMARCK, N.D. (AP) — Republican state Sen. Tom Campbell says he’s raised more than $1 million for his U.S. Senate campaign, with nearly three-quarters of it coming from himself.
Campbell is one of two Republicans hoping to unseat Democratic Sen. Heidi Heitkamp.
Campaign spokesman Mike Schrimpf says the Grafton potato farmer put $744,000 into his bid, and raised about $276,000 from more than 1,500 donors. Schrimpf declined to say how much cash the campaign had on hand.
Heitkamp’s most recent filing shows she has raised more than $6 million and has about $3.7 million cash on hand.
Former North Dakota Republican Party chairman Gary Emineth announced this week he’ll also seek the GOP nomination.