TOPEKA, Kan. (AP) — Top Republicans are struggling to push a bill cutting income taxes through the Kansas Legislature because some lawmakers’ worry that it would create future budget problems.
GOP leaders hoped the House would vote Friday on a bill that would save taxpayers an estimated $78 million during the fiscal year beginning in July.
The measure is a response to changes in federal tax laws last year that would force some individuals and corporations to pay more to the state.
The Senate approved the bill early Friday, 21-19.
Most Read Nation & World Stories
- Why a South Korean newspaper asked experts to look at photos of Kim Jong Un's shoes VIEW
- George Harrison's first electric guitar up for auction
- Hawaii volcano sends more lava, sulfur gas into communities VIEW
- 'Tase me, and you'll see what happens,' an American Airlines flier said. Police did — 10 times.
- Fact check: President Trump has made 3,001 false or misleading claims so far
Republicans are split and Democrats oppose the measure. Critics argue that it would create budget shortfalls as early as next year.
Legislators also have increased spending on public schools to meet a court mandate and added money to other parts of the budget.