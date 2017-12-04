SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (AP) — A Republican state legislator is making a primary challenge against Illinois Gov. Bruce Rauner.
Rep. Jeanne Ives of Wheaton says in remarks released early Monday by her campaign that she’ll side with “taxpaying Illinois families” instead of the “political ruling class.” She notes that she supported Rauner’s campaign in 2014, but says Illinois needs a new path.
Ives earlier said she’d selected former state Rep. Rich Morthland as a lieutenant governor running mate.
Ives took office in 2013 and was formerly a member of the Wheaton City Council. She’s a West Point graduate and former Army officer.
Most Read Stories
- ICE tracks down immigrant who spoke to media in SW Washington: ‘You are the one from the newspaper’
- UW to play in Fiesta Bowl against Penn State; Huskies No. 11 in final College Football Rankings
- Bush Hamdan returning to Montlake to serve as Huskies' offensive coordinator
- Reports: Shohei Ohtani eliminates Yankees and several others teams from consideration; Mariners considered a finalist
- Garfield 4-star recruit Tre'Shaun Harrison de-commits from Oregon amid rumors of Willie Taggart to Florida State
Candidates hoping to run in the March primary face a Monday deadline to file petitions with state election officials.