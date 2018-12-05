LANSING, Mich. (AP) — The Republican-led Michigan Senate is expected to pass a bill that would strip the incoming Democratic secretary of state of her power to oversee campaign finance.
The measure up for a vote Thursday is among several that opponents say ignore voters after they swept Democrats into the governor, attorney general and secretary of state offices. It would create a bipartisan commission to regulate campaign finance instead of Democratic Secretary of State-elect Jocelyn Benson.
Other measures advancing in the GOP-controlled Legislature would strengthen legislative power and block future efforts to force nonprofits to disclose their donors. Outgoing Republican Gov. Rick Snyder is mum on whether he will sign the bills if they reach his desk.
In neighboring Wisconsin, the GOP-led Legislature has passed legislation to restrict the incoming Democratic administration’s powers.
