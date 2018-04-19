DES MOINES, Iowa (AP) — As Iowa lawmakers look to wrap up the 2018 session, the two major hurdles left are passing a budget and tax cuts.

Republican leaders in control of the House and Senate are spending Thursday trying to get on the same page, with no other activity in either chamber.

In plans released last week, GOP tax writing committees disagreed on how deep to cut taxes, a move that has been a priority for Republicans. They also don’t agree on whether to stop allowing Iowans to deduct their federal income taxes or whether to tackle corporate tax cuts this session.

House Speaker Linda Upmeyer says a deal is expected soon. Senate President Charles Schneider says once there is an agreement on taxes, the budget should “fall into place in short order.”