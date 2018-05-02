ST. PAUL, Minn. (AP) — Two Republican lawmakers from Minneapolis suburbs are proposing bills aimed at gun possession and ownership.
One would give private sellers an incentive to verify a buyer has a legal right to own a gun before making a sale.
The other involves several changes to the process by which guns can be taken from people after a court order, including requirements for sheriff’s offices to follow up with the court.
Rep. Sarah Anderson of Plymouth and Rep. Jenifer Loon of Eden Prairie are co-sponsoring the bills. Anderson says they aren’t gun control measures. She says they aim to strengthen current laws.
Supporters of stronger gun laws have demonstrated several times at the Capitol this session, but other measures have so far failed to get support in the Republican-controlled Legislature.