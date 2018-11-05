SALEM, Ore. (AP) — A surprisingly close gubernatorial race highlights the ballot Tuesday in Oregon’s election.

Incumbent Democratic Gov. Kate Brown has faced a tough challenge from Republican Rep. Knute Buehler. Democrats have occupied the governor’s mansion since 1987, highlighting the difficulty for the GOP in winning statewide office in liberal-leaning Oregon.

Public polls show Buehler behind Brown by just a slim margin.

Other big items before voters Tuesday include high-profile initiatives, including one that would repeal Oregon’s first-in the nation immigrant sanctuary law. Democrats also hope to increase their margins in the state Legislature.

In the Legislature, Buehler represents the town of Bend, which has more registered Democrats than Republicans but where he’s nevertheless managed to be elected twice to the Oregon House of Representatives. He has distanced himself from President Donald Trump.

Buehler, 54, sought middle ground on issues like immigration and criticized the Trump administration for pursuing rule changes that could hurt health care for immigrants.

Brown was first appointed governor in February 2015 after John Kitzhaber resigned. She easily was elected in her own right in 2016 to finish out the term of Kitzhaber, who resigned amid accusations of influence peddling involving his fiancee.

The 58-year-old Brown was a long-time state lawmaker before becoming secretary of state in 2009.

The last Republican elected governor in Oregon was Victor Atiyeh, who served from 1979 to 1987.

Buehler had been criticized by immigration advocates upset at his support for Measure 105. That initiative would repeal Oregon’s three-decade old sanctuary law, which limits state and local police cooperation with federal immigration authorities.

Brown used the immigration issue to try to tie Buehler to the right wing of his party and criticized Buehler for supporting the measure, which she argues could lead to racial profiling and discourage immigrants from reporting crimes to the police.

During debates and the campaign, the candidates also returned repeatedly to the state’s public pension crisis, the state’s biggest fiscal issue. Buehler said he wants to transition state employees to a private-sector style, 401(k) retirement plan and accused the governor of “pandering” to public employee unions by raising pay before instituting broad pension reform.