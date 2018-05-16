ST. PAUL, Minn. (AP) — Republican party leaders say they expect Democratic Gov. Mark Dayton to veto a tax bill squaring Minnesota’s tax code with sweeping federal changes.

The House passed its bill Tuesday and the Senate was expected to vote on the bill Wednesday.

But Dayton has said he won’t sign a so-called tax conformity bill unless lawmakers set aside $138 million to help 59 Minnesota schools suffering budget shortages. An administration official also says the governor is concerned that the GOP plan helps the wealthy more than low- and middle-income families.

House Speaker Kurt Daudt says he hopes a possible veto comes quickly to give the Legislature time to craft a new bill. Legislators have until Sunday night to do so.