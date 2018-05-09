GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (AP) — Republicans running for Michigan governor are preparing for the first of two televised debates.

WOOD-TV in Grand Rapids will host the debate on Wednesday evening.

All four Republican candidates will participate: Attorney General Bill Schuette, Lt. Gov. Brian Calley, state Sen. Patrick Colbeck and Dr. Jim Hines.

The winner in the August primary will face a Democrat in November. Republican Gov. Rick Snyder cannot run again due to term limits.