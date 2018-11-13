WASHINGTON (AP) — U.S. Supreme Court Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg has missed a brief court session while recovering from a fall and broken ribs.
Supreme Court spokeswoman Kathy Arberg said the 85-year-old justice would not join her colleagues Tuesday morning when the court took the bench. Arberg says Ginsburg “continues to improve and is working from home.”
The court previously said Ginsburg fractured three ribs in a fall last week.
The court did not hear arguments Tuesday but took the bench briefly for other routine business.
Most Read Nation & World Stories
- Dead in cars and homes: Northern California fire toll at 42 VIEW
- New exercise guidelines: Move more, sit less, start younger WATCH
- Scientists to study the 'modern miracle' of Ozzy Osbourne's survival
- Heart meeting features fish oil, vitamin D, cholesterol news
- Stan Lee, creator of a galaxy of Marvel superheroes, dies VIEW
Ginsburg is the Supreme Court’s oldest justice. She fell in her office at the court last Wednesday, experienced discomfort overnight and went to George Washington University Hospital in Washington on Thursday. She was released from the hospital on Friday.