George Santos, the embattled Republican congressman charged with federal fraud, won permission from a judge to dine, shop and to attend meetings and events in a broader area outside the U.S. capital.

U.S. Magistrate Judge Anne Shields on Wednesday agreed to modify the current restrictions imposed upon the lawmaker in his $500,000 bond. Santos was required to remain in New York City, Long Island and the District of Columbia. He was allowed to travel around continental U.S. as long as he gave prior notice to court officials.

Santos is now allowed to move around within a 30-mile radius of the capital without having to ask for prior approval.

“In light of the small geographical area of the District of Columbia, there is a frequent need to travel outside the District of Columbia for usual and customary functions of someone who lives and works in the District of Columbia, such as dining, shopping, meetings, events, and even use of the local airports,” Santos’s lawyer Joseph Murray wrote in a request to the judge.

Santos, 34, faces as long as 20 years in prison if convicted of the most serious charges of wire fraud and money laundering, the government says, although under federal sentencing guidelines his term would likely be much shorter.

John Marzulli, a spokesman for Brooklyn U.S. Attorney Breon Peace, whose office is prosecuting the case, declined to comment on the travel request.