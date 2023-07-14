Rep. George Santos, the New York Republican facing federal criminal charges, reported raising about $150,000 for his reelection campaign from April through June — a modest sum that he mostly used to pay back money he had loaned to his past congressional bids.

The contributions came from roughly 50 donors, only four of whom reported living in Santos’ Queens and Long Island district, according to filings with the Federal Election Commission on Friday. A plurality of the donors said they lived in California, and reached for comment, some said they had given money to the campaign as a gag.

Santos had previously reported giving his own campaign more than $700,000 in personal loans, money that has been the subject of intense scrutiny given his irregular financial history. On May 30, his campaign repaid Santos $85,000.

The fundraising figures, the first since he officially began his reelection bid, were strikingly weak for a candidate in a competitive swing district. They underscored the steep political path in front of him as both Democrats and leaders of his own party try to remove him next year.

One Democratic candidate for his seat, Zak Malamed, announced that he had taken in $417,000 in just the first six weeks of his campaign, nearly three times Santos’ total. Kellen Curry, a Republican primary challenger, reported raising more than $200,000.

Santos’ totals were dwarfed by those raised by other front-line Republicans in New York, who are gearing up for some of the most closely contested races in the country next year.

Filings showed that Rep. Mike Lawler, a Republican who narrowly flipped a Hudson Valley seat by defeating Sean Patrick Maloney, the powerful head of House Democrats’ campaign arm, raised just over $900,000 during the three-month period, much of it from political action committees. The figure made him one of the most successful freshman fundraisers in the country, and left his campaign with $1.5 million in cash.

Other first-term Republicans in New York and New Jersey swing districts — including Reps. Marcus Molinaro, Anthony D’Esposito, Brandon Williams and Tom Kean Jr. — had not yet reported their totals by Friday afternoon. Neither had Rep. Pat Ryan, a Hudson Valley Democrat whom Republicans hope to unseat.

The most recent contributions to Santos’ campaign — $133,078.85 to his campaign and $16,600 from two donors to an affiliated committee, Devolder Santos Victory Committee — came from an unorthodox mix of donors that is almost certain to be scrutinized by federal prosecutors and the House Ethics Committee.

They included a part-time cashier from Georgia, students from Pennsylvania and California, a massage therapist from Texas and a member of a stage crew from New York, who all gave at least $3,300 each. Few appeared to have a history of donating large sums to politicians.

The Times reached out to more than 40 donors listed on Santos’ filing. Many had Chinese or other Asian surnames. At least two said they were moved to contribute the legal maximum amount based on the representative’s vows — in fundraising appeals on Twitter and speeches on the House floor — to fight the Chinese Communist Party.

“I see him want to take down CCP,” said Xuehong Zhang of Plano, Texas, who identified herself as a Chinese immigrant and masseuse. “I just want to take down CCP.”

Santos has repeatedly linked fundraising appeals to his opposition to the Chinese Communist Party, as well as his support for Guo Wengui, the exiled and indicted Chinese billionaire who has found an ally in Steve Bannon and has a global legion of followers.

Michael Sommer, a 29-year-old teacher in Atlanta, said he spent $32.95 on a Santos for Congress T-shirt “for a joke.’

“I donated $1 because I thought it would be really funny to request the refund,” said another contributor, Brad Mason of Pittsburgh. “And it was amazing for me.”

Others said they found Santos’ conservative voting record appealing, and were stirred to support him by what they viewed as hypocritical attacks by other Republicans and prosecution by a corrupt justice system.

“You‘ve got the dirtiest of the dirty calling him dirty. That’s hypocrisy,” said Ronald Bucina of Prospect, Tennessee, who gave $50. “They’ve stolen more money than George Santos was ever going to dream of stealing.”

Charles Scheferston, a retired New York City detective who lives in Rockville Centre, New York, and also gave $50, said the congressman was “probably guilty” and had lied “like crazy,” but he liked his policy stances. “You cannot lie about a voting record,” he said.

Stockpiling cash could prove unusually important for Republican incumbents this year if New York is forced to redraw its congressional districts. A midlevel appeals court on Thursday ordered a redraw that could make a handful of seats virtually unwinnable for Republican incumbents. The case will be decided later this year by New York’s top court.

Santos declared his intention to run for reelection in April, even as local Republican officials and party committees said they would not support him. The next month, he was indicted on 13 felony counts, including wire fraud, money laundering and theft of public funds.

He has pleaded not guilty, but the case further reduced his support from House Republican leadership. Speaker Kevin McCarthy of California has said Santos should not run, telling Fox News last month “we’re going to keep that seat with another Republican.”

Santos’ fundraising totals were an improvement over what he took in during the first quarter of the year, when his campaign brought in just $5,300 and spent thousands more than that refunding donor contributions.

His expenses were fairly limited outside of his loan repayment. Though he paid legal and consulting fees, he did not report paying any staff or renting an office.

The new infusion left Santos with $55,275.72 on hand. The campaign reported $530,000 in unpaid personal loans Friday, though a $100,000 loan reported last quarter was not listed on this most recent filing.