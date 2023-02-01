The longtime campaign treasurer and trusted aide of embattled Rep. George Santos has resigned, potentially exacerbating the congressman’s already troubled finances.

The treasurer, Nancy Marks, whose resignation was made public Tuesday in letters filed with the Federal Election Commission, has been with Santos since his first run for office, assisting with accounting and fundraising and joining him in at least one for-profit business endeavor.

Much of what Marks oversaw is the focus of several complaints filed with the FEC; Santos, a Republican elected in November to represent New York’s 3rd Congressional District, is also the subject of separate inquiries by local, state and federal law enforcement agencies.

On Tuesday night, the Santos campaign filed a year-end report bearing the signature of a new treasurer, Andrew Olson. But the filings offered little detail beyond his name, and the campaign has not yet filed paperwork designating Olson in that role.

Marks’ letters said that she had resigned Jan. 25 — the same day that the Santos campaign committee, as well as several affiliated financial committees, filed paperwork stating that Marks was being replaced as treasurer by Thomas Datwyler.

But Datwyler, a veteran campaign finance consultant affiliated with a number of Republican committees, said that he had told Santos’ team that he was not interested in assuming those duties. His lawyer, Derek Ross, sent a letter to the FEC saying that Datwyler “did not file or authorize” the new campaign paperwork and that he did not authorize the forms “to be signed on his behalf.”

The lawyer also suggested the FEC “refer this matter to the appropriate law enforcement agency to determine whether a crime has occurred.”

If someone else falsely filed and signed paperwork on Datwyler’s behalf, that could be seen as a violation of federal law that prevents people from knowingly filing false information with the government, campaign finance experts have said.

The lack of clarity over who is operating as Santos’ treasurer has already caused confusion. Marks’ signature was on various year-end campaign finance reports filed Tuesday — including a joint fundraising committee associated with Santos that filed paperwork to end its operations — even though she said she had resigned as the committees’ treasurer the week before. If someone else were to have filed the reports using Marks’ credentials, that person could be in legal jeopardy.

In the year-end report, the Santos campaign appended a note telling the FEC that its filing was based “on the limited information provided to the campaign” by Marks. Her address remained on the report.

Marks did not respond to a request for comment Tuesday evening. A lawyer for Santos, Joseph Murray, said that “in light of the complaints filed with the FEC, it would be inappropriate” to respond.

Hours before Marks’ letters were made public, Santos had acknowledged the pressure he faced over his campaign finances, saying he would temporarily step aside from his positions on congressional committees in light of “both my personal and campaign financial investigations.”

Even as Santos has prompted headlines over revelations that he invented family ties to the Holocaust and 9/11, Marks has drawn attention of her own. An experienced political operative, Marks also served as treasurer on former Rep. Lee Zeldin’s unsuccessful campaign for governor.

Her involvement extended beyond Santos’ campaign, records show. Florida corporate records from May 2021 show that a company called RIA Concepts Holding, which uses Marks’ address, was one of the stakeholders in Santos’ new venture, Red Strategies USA.

Santos formed the company, which has been described as a political consulting group, along with his colleagues from his former firm, Harbor City Capital, after its assets were frozen as part of a Securities and Exchange Commission lawsuit that accused it of operating a Ponzi scheme. Neither Santos nor his business partners were named in that action.

Red Strategies USA has since been dissolved for failing to file a financial report.

Marks’ resignation comes as the Santos campaign is facing increased scrutiny. Last week, the magazine Mother Jones reported that the identities of more than a dozen of the major donors to Santos’ campaign could not be confirmed. The Miami Herald reported that several of his campaign expenditures did not match the records of the vendors. And last year, The New York Times reported the campaign had spent thousands of dollars on rent and a bizarre string of payments for $199.99 — one cent below the threshold at which FEC rules require that candidates provide receipts.

This irregularity, among others, formed the basis of a complaint that the Campaign Legal Center filed with the FEC in January. That complaint accused Santos of using campaign funds for personal expenses and of conducting a straw donor scheme to obscure the source of $705,000 he lent to his campaign.

Another FEC complaint was filed Tuesday by the government reform group End Citizens United about the roughly $260,000 Santos raised for a 2020 recount fund. Under New York state law, recounts are automatically initiated when the margin of victory is close. But Santos lost by 13 points, and the state does not allow for candidate-requested recount efforts, the complaint says.

In addition, the complaint — which names Santos and Marks — points out that a number of the expenses that the recount fund paid appear to overlap with those paid by the campaign, including identical charges for a $2,026.25 laptop computer from Best Buy 12 days apart.

The recount fund also paid a number of the Santos campaign’s consultants and employees for work as “recount observers,” even though there was no recount to observe, the complaint says.

The year-end report included an additional $8,000 spent at the restaurant Il Bacco on Long Island, where previous filings show he had already spent more than $14,000. The money was listed as a payment toward outstanding debt.

In the final five weeks of 2022, Santos’ campaign received more than $27,000 in campaign contributions, according to the year-end report. Most of those donations had been earmarked for a 2024 primary, though Santos has not yet registered with the FEC as a candidate for that election.

Among the larger political contributions was a $10,000 donation — well beyond the limits of $2,900 per election — made by an insurance broker in Long Island on Dec. 27, reported the day after Santos had admitted to fabricating his background. Santos also received $5,000 given by the Congressional Leadership Fund, a political action committee aligned with House Speaker Kevin McCarthy on Nov. 29.

Santos has already showed signs of distancing himself from issues and discrepancies in his campaign finance filings.

After his campaign filed updated reports that raised new questions about the source of the $705,000, Santos told reporters in Washington last week that he had nothing to do with the issue.

“I don’t touch any of my FEC stuff, so don’t be disingenuous and report that I did,” Santos said. “Every campaign hires fiduciaries.”