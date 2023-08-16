The filing of House financial disclosure reports each year is usually considered a routine affair. But for Rep. George Santos, R-N.Y., who is facing 13 felony charges related to his finances, the matter has the potential to become yet another soap opera.

Santos, a first-term Republican, missed the Aug. 13 deadline to file his disclosures, a lapse that could lead to fines. He had already received a 90-day extension from the initial deadline, which was May 15. A spokesperson for Santos did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

The House Committee on Ethics receives and reviews the disclosures, which provide the public with some of the most detailed financial information available on their representatives.

There has been considerable speculation about whether Santos’ financial disclosure might shed light on the source of the more than $700,000 he lent to his campaign.

Santos has maintained that he earned the money legally through his company, the Devolder Organization, which he said acts as a paid go-between in deals involving wealthy people.

Advertising

But federal prosecutors claim that Santos falsified the disclosures he filed as a House candidate in 2020 and 2022, saying that he misrepresented his income from the Devolder Organization and the amounts in his bank accounts.

They also say that he failed to report money he earned by defrauding the unemployment system, and from a Florida investment company that was shuttered after regulators accused it of operating as a Ponzi scheme.

If Santos reports further income from the Devolder Organization in his 2023 disclosure, he should also disclose the names of his clients — something he has yet to do.

In the unlikely event that Santos does not file at all, he could face a civil penalty of up to $71,316.

Santos is due back in the Capitol from August recess on Sept. 12. His next court hearing will take place before that; he is set to appear before a judge in Central Islip, New York, on Sept. 7. He has pleaded not guilty.