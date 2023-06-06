A federal magistrate judge on Long Island, New York, on Tuesday ruled against Rep. George Santos’ request to keep private the identities of people who guaranteed his $500,000 bail bond last month, but delayed their release to allow the New York congressman time to appeal.

The decision by the judge, Anne Y. Shields, came after media organizations, including The New York Times, requested their release. The groups had argued that the identities of the three individuals who initially stepped in to help Santos after his indictment were a matter of intense public interest.

Santos’ lawyer had firmly opposed disclosing the names of the so-called sureties, arguing in a letter Monday evening that they were “likely to suffer great distress, may lose their jobs, and God forbid, may suffer physical injury.”

The lawyer, Joseph Murray, contended that Santos, 34, was willing to go to jail to protect his sureties’ anonymity, and asked that the judge allow them time to potentially withdraw. Government prosecutors had not objected to identifying them.

Shields was not persuaded by Santos’ arguments, but she gave him until noon Friday to appeal her decision to a district court judge on Long Island. She also took the unusual step of sealing her decision to protect the names until the appeal was ruled upon.

Legal experts said there was little chance Santos would actually be detained even if his sureties were to back out. But the fight over their identities raised new legal and ethical complications as the Republican congressman fights charges of fraud, money laundering and stealing public funds.

Advertising

Murray shared a letter with the court Monday showing that the bipartisan House Ethics Committee was already scrutinizing the bail arrangement, requesting information from Santos in mid-May that could help determine “whether you may have solicited or received an improper gift in connection with the bond sureties.”

House members must adhere to strict ethical rules, including a policy limiting the kind of gifts — broadly construed as “something with monetary value for which you do not have to pay” — that they can receive from people outside of their families.

The committee, which is also investigating Santos for a range of potential wrongdoing, asked him to identify the co-signers of the bond and to disclose “any payments made by you or on your behalf to the co-signers as compensation for securing the bond.”

The ethics committee has not previously issued specific guidance on whether a bail bond is considered a gift if no collateral is actually exchanged. But ethics experts and lawyers who previously worked for the committee said Santos’ bail package could well be viewed as a gift.

“It is absolutely a thing of value,” said Donald Sherman, a former counsel for the ethics committee who now works at the government watchdog Citizens for Responsibility and Ethics in Washington. “Could he have gotten out without it?”

Advertising

Murray declined to share the information with the committee, citing the ongoing legal proceeding. He also did not immediately indicate on Tuesday if Santos would appeal.

Tom Rust, the staff director and chief counsel to the ethics committee, declined to comment Tuesday, as did government prosecutors.

Danielle Rhoades Ha, a spokesperson for the Times, called Shields’ decision “an important vindication of our open system of justice.”

In his letter to Shields on Monday, Murray appended threatening emails and messages he had received for representing Santos to illustrate what he said was the threat to the people who guaranteed his client’s bail, if identified.

Murray said that one of Santos’ three original guarantors already “had a change of heart and backed out,” implying that the reversal was related to the intense media scrutiny the case has prompted.

Each guarantor who drops out increases the financial responsibility on those that remain. If all three were to renege, Santos would need to return to court to put together a new bail package with different conditions, legal experts said.

Advertising

Under any circumstances, it would be unusual for Santos to be detained before trial, said Nathan Reilly, a former prosecutor with the Eastern District of New York’s public integrity section. Federal prosecutors, he said, rarely seek pretrial custody unless there is a threat of violence or a real chance that the defendant will flee prosecution.

Santos’ pledge to go to jail “is more political theater than legal strategy,” he added.

Santos was celebrated by his party last November, when he flipped a Queens and Long Island House seat long held by Democrats. But his biography began to unravel in December after the Times and other media outlets discovered that he had a fabricated job history, claimed to have degrees he never earned, boasted about vast wealth he did not have and misled political donors.

Federal prosecutors charged him with 13 felony counts in early May, including wire fraud, money laundering and theft of public funds related to several schemes. He pleaded not guilty and has refused to resign his seat.