WASHINGTON — The Departments of Justice and Homeland Security are throwing more resources into their fight against domestic terrorism, launching new intelligence initiatives and working with foreign partners and tech companies to help stem the growing threat, the leaders of those agencies told lawmakers Wednesday.

Testifying before the Senate Appropriations Committee, Attorney General Merrick Garland and Homeland Security Secretary Alejandro Mayorkas outlined how their departments’ myriad components are focusing on domestic violent extremists, whom the intelligence community has assessed as posing an “elevated threat” this year.

The Justice Department, Garland said in written remarks, is “deepening collaboration” with foreign countries to explore possible links between domestic violent extremists and their counterparts abroad, as well as sharing information with tech companies “to help them address the spread of domestic violent extremist activity online.”

“Although this general structure within the department has long been in place, we are now reassessing our existing activities and authorities to ensure that we have the right posture to confront the threat of domestic violent extremism and domestic terrorism, are devoting appropriate resources to the task, and are nimble enough to make any changes that may be necessary to bolster our efforts and adapt as the threat evolves,” Garland said in written remarks.

Mayorkas said he had designated domestic violent extremism as a “national priority area” with the department’s grant program, and recently established a “domestic terrorism branch” within the Department of Homeland Security’s Office of Intelligence & Analysis. He said the department had launched an internal review to identify possible extremists in its own ranks, and committed to making the results of that review public.

Wednesday’s hearing will give lawmakers an opportunity to press two of the Biden administration’s top national security officials on a threat experts say has grown significantly in recent years. Simultaneously, the House Committee on Oversight and Reform was questioning former Trump administration officials and others about the Jan. 6 riot at the U.S. Capitol, particularly how they prepared and what they did as the complex was being attacked. Garland told lawmakers at the Senate hearing that the Justice Department has made more than 430 arrests in that investigation.

The hearing began with political infighting. In his opening remarks, Sen. Patrick Leahy, D-Vt., the committee chairman, criticized former President Donald Trump, suggesting that Trump’s rhetoric had exacerbated domestic extremism.

Leahy noted that after a woman was killed by a white supremacist while she protested a rally of alt-right groups in Charlottesville, Va., in 2017, Trump said there were “very fine people on both sides.” Trump, he said, also declined to condemn white supremacists and armed militants during a presidential debate in 2020, and at a rally before many of his supporters stormed the Capitol on Jan. 6, Trump told them that they needed to “fight like hell.”

“You can’t strike a match near gas and then act surprised when it catches fire,” Leahy said.

Meanwhile, Sen. Richard Shelby, R-Ala., said Democrats “would have the American people believe that all domestic, violent extremists are far-right-wing white supremacists and that all Republicans are complicit in their actions.”

“Of course, both are false,” he said, noting the sometimes-violent unrest associated with racial justice protests over the summer, some of which he said was carried out by those subscribing to the far-left ideology known as antifa.

Garland and Mayorkas testified that white supremacist extremists represented the most persistent and lethal threat.

Pressed by Shelby on what his agency was doing to prosecute those responsible for the summer’s violence, Garland said the Justice Department’s role was to “investigate and prosecute violations of the criminal law regardless of ideology.” But he said he had “not seen a more dangerous threat to democracy than the invasion of the Capitol.”

“There was an attempt to interfere with the fundamental passing element of our democracy, the peaceful transfer of power,” Garland said. “And if there has to be a hierarchy of things that we prioritize, this would be the one we prioritize because it is the most dangerous threat to our democracy.”

Garland and Mayorkas noted their agencies’ well-known work on domestic terrorism while highlighting nuanced steps that might have escaped public notice.

The Justice Department’s Office of Community Oriented Policing Services, for example, is making hate crimes and domestic extremism an “area of special consideration” as it doles out grants under a particular program, Garland said in written remarks. Its National Institute of Justice is funding research that examines the radicalization process and reintegrating those imprisoned for terrorism-related offenses, Garland said. The Bureau of Prisons is reviewing its risk-assessment tools in recognition of the “evolving nature” of extremist ideologies that sometimes spread behind its walls, Garland said.

Garland previously has promised to make fighting domestic terrorism a top priority. In a hearing last week — his first as attorney general — he asked lawmakers on a House Appropriations subcommittee to support his department’s request for a $45 million increase in funding for the FBI for domestic terrorism investigations and a $40 million increase for U.S. attorneys to manage the ensuing caseloads. In his testimony to the Senate Appropriations Committee, he noted in written remarks that President Joe Biden’s budget request for fiscal year 2022 asks for more than $100 million in additional funds to address the rising threat of domestic violent extremism when other Justice Department components are included.

As he often does, Garland pointed to the 1995 bombing of the Alfred P. Murrah Federal Building in Oklahoma City, which killed 168 people in one of the deadliest domestic terrorist attacks in U.S. history. Garland supervised prosecutors who worked on that case. He also highlighted the department’s work pursuing white supremacists early after its founding and its current focus on hate crimes; he noted that hateful ideologies by themselves are not criminal.

“In all our efforts to combat these domestic threats, the Justice Department is guided by our commitment to protecting civil liberties” Garland said. “In our country, espousing an extremist ideology is not a crime. Nor is expressing hateful views or associating with hateful groups.”

Garland noted that the department recently issued guidance to all federal prosecutors, imposing new requirements for identifying and tracking prosecutions involving domestic violent extremism, and that it has been working with the Department of Homeland Security and the intelligence community in a broad review of the government’s response to domestic violent extremism.