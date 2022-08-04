Four people were in critical condition Thursday night after they were apparently struck by lightning in a park just north of the White House, officials said.

Vito Maggiolo, a spokesperson for the D.C. Fire and Emergency Medical Services Department, said that around 6:50 p.m., two men and two women were in Lafayette Square, across Pennsylvania Avenue from the White House, when lightning struck in their “immediate vicinity.”

Secret Service agents and United States Park Police officers were nearby and immediately helped render aid, Maggiolo said. The four were taken to nearby hospitals.

“The ability to immediately provide lifesaving care is critical to the outcome,” Maggiolo said.

The four were apparently standing near trees in the 7-acre park when the lightning struck, he said.

“Trees of course are not safe places” during storms, he said.

After a day of scorching temperatures reaching into the upper 90s, strong storms swept through the Washington area Thursday evening, prompting severe thunderstorm warnings and flash flood watches throughout the region.

The odds of being struck by lightning in a given year are less than 1 in 1 million, the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention said, and nearly 90% of all people struck survive. Since 2006, the agency said, there have been 444 lightning strike deaths in the U.S. Nine people have died in 2022 in lightning strikes in the country, according to the National Weather Service.