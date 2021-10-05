Former White House press secretary Stephanie Grisham on Tuesday accused her former boyfriend, whom she describes as a congressional candidate who has been endorsed by former President Donald Trump, of being violent toward her during their time working in the White House.

Grisham made the accusation in a Washington Post op-ed Tuesday morning. She did not name her former boyfriend, but noted in the piece that Trump “has endorsed my ex’s bid for Congress.”

Within hours of the piece’s publication online, Grisham’s former boyfriend, Trump White House aide Max Miller, sued Grisham for defamation.

Miller accused Grisham of making “libelous and defamatory statements” and asked a Cleveland judge to prevent her from discussing her accusations during interviews with CNN later Tuesday.

Grisham did not immediately respond to a request for comment on the lawsuit Tuesday evening.

According to a Politico report in July, Miller allegedly “pushed [Grisham] against a wall and slapped her in the face in his Washington apartment” in 2020. The report cited three people familiar with the incident. Miller denied the accusation in the Politico report through his lawyer.

Miller is running for Congress in Ohio. Trump endorsed his GOP primary campaign in February.

“One day, while meeting with Mrs. [Melania] Trump alone, she asked how I was holding up after our breakup,” Grisham wrote in the Post op-ed, which comes as she is promoting a new book about her time in the White House. “My eyes started to well up. I had been holding in the fact that the end of our relationship had become violent, reaching its worst point on the day I left. I told the first lady that he got physical with me.”

Larry Zukerman, an attorney for Miller, said in a statement, “Ms. Grisham’s allegations that Mr. Miller was violent and physically abusive towards her are absolutely untrue. Ms. Grisham is using her web of deceit against Mr. Miller as a platform to promote and bolster the sales of her recently released book ‘I’ll Take Your Questions Now: What I Saw at the Trump White House.'”

He added: “Unemployed and unbelievable, Ms. Grisham candidly confessed during an interview with George Stephanopoulos earlier this week that she is a professional liar.”

Zukerman appeared to be referring to an ABC News interview on Monday in which Stephanopoulos asked Grisham whether she was “enabling” a “culture of casual dishonesty” during her time as White House press secretary.

“Yes, I was. And I’ve reflected on that and I regret that,” Grisham responded.

Grisham was also asked during a CNN interview Tuesday morning whether she was always honest during interviews on Fox News Channel as press secretary.

“I probably wasn’t,” Grisham said.

Trump had touted Miller as the best candidate to unseat Rep. Anthony Gonzalez, R-Ohio, who was one of 10 House Republicans who voted to impeach the former president on a charge of inciting the Jan. 6 insurrection at the Capitol.

Facing a tumultuous primary against Miller, Gonzalez announced last month that he will not run for reelection, citing a desire to “build a fuller family life” as well as “the toxic dynamics inside our own party.”

In response to Grisham’s op-ed, Nebeyatt Betre, a spokeswoman for the Democratic Congressional Campaign Committee, said, “For some reason, Republicans just keep uplifting men to power who’ve been accused of sexual harassment or domestic violence. As we’ve seen from the majority of House Republicans voting against reauthorizing the Violence Against Women’s Act earlier this year, their toxic brand of extremist politics is beyond dangerous for women.”

Miller, who grew up in northeast Ohio’s Shaker Heights, has made his campaign all about his allegiance to Trump. He worked on Trump’s campaign before joining the administration in the White House. Trump has lavished Miller with praise and called him a true Ohioan as he faces accusations of conveniently moving back to the district to run for office.

Some of Miller’s past troubles have been highlighted during the campaign, including being charged with assault, disorderly conduct and resisting arrest in 2007 after punching another man in the back of the head and running away from police. He pleaded no contest to two misdemeanor charges, and the case was later dismissed as part of a program for first offenders, court records show.

In 2009, Miller was charged with underage drinking, a case that also was later dismissed under a first offenders’ program.

In a 2018 interview with The Post, Miller said the arrests several years ago were mistakes that he would not repeat. “Growing up, everyone makes mistakes,” he said. “Who I was in the past is not who I am now.”

The Washington Post’s Marianna Sotomayor and Robert O’Harrow Jr. contributed to this report.