Nation & World Politics

Former Trump national security adviser Michael Flynn is charged with making false statements to the FBI

Originally published December 1, 2017 at 6:21 am

By The Associated Press

WASHINGTON (AP) — Former Trump national security adviser Michael Flynn is charged with making false statements to the FBI.