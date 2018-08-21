Nation & World Politics Former Trump campaign chairman Paul Manafort guilty of 8 charges; mistrial declared on 10 others Originally published August 21, 2018 at 1:40 pm Share story By The Associated Press The Associated Press ALEXANDRIA, Va. (AP) — Former Trump campaign chairman Paul Manafort guilty of 8 charges; mistrial declared on 10 others. The Associated Press Next StoryMontana governor stands by semiautomatic weapons ban comment Previous StoryBacklash erupts over poll-closing plan in black county