OMAHA, Neb. (AP) — An Omaha attorney who served as a University of Nebraska student regent is seeking a new seat on the university’s governing board.
Elizabeth O’Connor announced Wednesday she will run to represent District 4 on the university’s Board of Regents. O’Connor is a graduate of the University of Nebraska at Omaha who represented the campus as a student regent from 2011-2012.
She graduated from Notre Dame Law School and returned to Omaha to practice law.
Larry Bradley, who serves on the Papio-Missouri River Natural Resources District board, is also seeking the seat. Bradley ran unsuccessfully for the seat in 2006 and 2012.
Most Read Stories
- Jenny Durkan defeats Cary Moon to become Seattle’s first woman mayor since the 1920s WATCH
- How Election Day unfolded: Voters, candidates react to Seattle's mayoral race results and more WATCH
- Manka Dhingra leading Jinyoung Englund in pivotal 45th District Senate race WATCH
- Does Seattle area's early, cold start to November mean we're in for a big snow year?
- Amazon launches two furniture lines as private-label ambitions grow
Regent Bob Whitehouse of Papillion represents the district and serves as the board’s chairman. He announced last month that he wouldn’t seek re-election.